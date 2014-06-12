FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares steady at open; Euronext markets hit by glitch
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Europe shares steady at open; Euronext markets hit by glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares inched up in early trade on Thursday, although gains were limited by a dip in resource-related shares on renewed concerns over the pace of global growth.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.1 percent at 1,392.94 points.

Miners Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton were both down 1.4 percent. A cut by the World Bank of its global growth forecast prompted investors to book recent lofty gains on Wall Street on Wednesday.

Stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon were down early on Thursday. Euronext market operator said that, following a technical glitch, the cash market pre-opening started at 0700 GMT, and the market opening auction would start at 0730 GMT. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.