European shares inch up early; all eyes on Fed
June 18, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

European shares inch up early; all eyes on Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 18 (Reuters) - European shares edged up in early trading on Wednesday, with gains capped as investors waited on the sidelines for the U.S. Federal Reserve to conclude its two-day policy meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to cut another $10 billion from its monthly bond purchases, while investors will be watching for any comments on when the Fed would begin to raise interest rates and its outlook for the economy.

Data released on Tuesday showed a surprisingly high reading for U.S. inflation, which sparked speculation of a hawkish tilt to the Fed’s policy outlook.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,389.92 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

