European shares bounce back; Barclays sags
June 26, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

European shares bounce back; Barclays sags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 26 (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trade on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session’s sell-off and tracking gains on Wall Street, while Barclays fell after The New York Attorney General filed a lawsuit against the bank.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,374.27 points, bouncing back from a one-month low hit on Wednesday following weak U.S. growth data.

Shares in Barclays were down 3.2 percent. The New York Attorney General filed a securities fraud lawsuit against Barclays for giving an unfair edge to its U.S. high-frequency trading clients even as it claimed to be protecting other customers from the traders.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
