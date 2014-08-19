FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend rally; Maersk surges
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 19, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

European shares extend rally; Maersk surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trading on Tuesday, adding to the previous session’s rally, led by Moller-Maersk’s sharp gains following forecast-beating results.

Shares in the Danish shipping and oil group rose 5 percent after it posted better-than-expected results, raised its full-year profit outlook and unveiled a $1 billion share buyback plan.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,343.43 points, extending the previous session’s 1.2 percent rise and tracking solid gains on Wall Street as investors’ concerns over the Ukrainian crisis eased.

Ukrainian government forces reported new successes overnight, building on a weekend breakthrough when troops raised the national flag in Luhansk, a city held by pro-Russian separatists since fighting began in April. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.