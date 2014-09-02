FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge up; Luxottica falls
September 2, 2014

European shares edge up; Luxottica falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - European shares rose in early trade on Tuesday, bouncing within a recent tight range as investors await the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week before chasing stocks higher.

Shares in Luxottica bucked the trend as it fell 1.9 percent after the Italian luxury eyewear maker overhauled its top management structure.

At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,379.23 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

