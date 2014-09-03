FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares inch up; Hermes sinks after LVMH deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

European shares inch up; Hermes sinks after LVMH deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - European shares rose early on Wednesday, but remained stuck in a tight range ahead of the European Central Bank’s policy meeting, with investors split on whether the ECB will unveil immediate stimulus steps to stave off deflation.

Shares in luxury group Hermes slumped 6.9 percent after LVMH, which has a significant stake in Hermes, agreed to distribute all its Hermes shares to its shareholders.

At 0704 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,379.46 points. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.