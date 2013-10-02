FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian stocks off 2-yr high as PDL says to vote against govt
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2013 / 10:14 AM / 4 years ago

Italian stocks off 2-yr high as PDL says to vote against govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s top share index came off its two-year high on Wednesday after a PDL lawmaker said Silvio Berlusconi’s party, except dissidents, would vote against Enrico Letta’s government in a confidence vote.

Investors fear a government crisis could derail reforms aimed at reviving the euro zone’s third-largest economy and cutting the country’s public debt pile.

By 1004 GMT, the FTSE MIB was up 212.70 points or 1.2 percent at 18,189.76, off a two-year high of 18,259.84.

Italian 10-year yields bounced off session lows to trade 7 basis points down on the day at 4.40 percent. (Reporting by David Brett)

