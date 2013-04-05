FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall, Bunds gain after U.S jobs data miss
April 5, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

European shares fall, Bunds gain after U.S jobs data miss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European shares extended losses and German Bund futures rose on Friday after U.S jobs data came in well below expectations, suggesting the economic recovery there was slowing.

The U.S non-farm payrolls reading for March was 88,000, missing consensus expectations in a Reuters poll of 200,000 jobs and last minute talk of a number as low as 120,000.

The unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell to 7.6 percent from 7.7 percent in the previous month.

The FTSEurofirst extended losses to trade down 1.9 percent at 1,157.80 at 1234 GMT following the data release. Bund futures extended gains to hit their highest level since June 2012 at 146.54, up 58 ticks on the day. (Reporting by Alistair Smout and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; editing by Simon Jessop)

