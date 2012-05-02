FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend losses after US factory data
May 2, 2012

European shares extend losses after US factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - European shares extended losses in the afternoon on Wednesday after weak U.S. factory orders cast a shadow on the recovery prospects of Europe’s largest export market.

New orders for U.S. factory goods in March recorded their biggest decline in three years as demand for transportation equipment and a range of other goods slumped, Commerce Department data showed, further denting sentiment after worse-than-expected private sector employment data earlier on Wednesday. (ID:nCAT2GE847)

At 1406 GMT the FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.6 lower at 1,041.55 points.

