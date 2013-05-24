FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares edge lower, led by banks, autos
May 24, 2013 / 9:45 AM / 4 years ago

European shares edge lower, led by banks, autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Friday, led by auto and banking shares as investor sentiment remained shaky on concerns about a possible rolling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.4 percent at 1,225.26 points at 0941 GMT, with selling momentum accelerating as the index approached Thursday’s intra-day low at around 1,223 points.

“(I‘ve) just seen a few stop levels triggered there on decent volume,” Peter Rice, head of investment strategy at Logic Investments, said. “We’re now close to yesterday’s lows, a break below will likely see further selling pressure.”

Autos and banks were the top fallers, down 1.3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

Volume was thin at 26 percent of the FTSEurofirst 300’s full-day average for the past 90 days, with some traders already away ahead of a long weekend in Britain and the United States.

