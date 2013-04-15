Weak mining stocks drive down European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.1 pct

* Euro STOXX 50 falls 0.9 pct

* Weaker-than-expected China data hits mining stocks

* Bid talk enables utility stocks to outperform

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Disappointing growth data from China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, hit major mining stocks on Monday, sending European shares down sharply for the second consecutive session.

Many investors expect European equities to retreat in the coming months after a solid start to 2013. Lingering worries over the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis have prompted some traders to sell shares to book profits on the rise in stocks since the start of the year.

This has led some strategists and traders to back “defensive” sectors such as utilities, seen as relatively resilient to any economic downturn, over more economically sensitive areas such as commodity and mining stocks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has risen around 3 percent since the start of 2013, fell 1.1 percent to 1,169.16 points, following on from a 0.9 percent drop on Friday.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also retreated, falling 0.9 percent to 2,609.84 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index, which includes top mining stocks, slumped 4.3 percent after weaker-than-expected Chinese first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data raised new doubts over the global economic recovery.

“Raw materials descended into sell-off territory as investors were jittery over whether a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy will dent demand for such materials,” said Spreadex trader Shavaz Dhalla.

UTILITIES OUTPERFORM ON BID TALK

The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index has fallen nearly 20 percent since the start of 2013, with some traders singling it out as an area to avoid due to expectations of lower prices and slower demand from China.

“We maintain our bearish stance on the European metals and mining sector; we believe that value is 10-15 percent below where the sector is today and we are looking at dividend yield as the line in the sand,” investment bank Citi wrote in a research note.

JP Morgan Cazenove favoured “defensive” sectors such as utilities to “cyclical” sectors such as the miners, which often underperform on signs of any economic weakness.

“We believe the outperformance of defensives over cyclicals is not finished,” it said in a note.

Merger and acquisition developments enabled the STOXX Europe 600 Utilities Index to rise 0.3 percent on Monday, bucking the broader market fall.

German utilities RWE and E.ON rose after Austrian energy group OMV bought RWE’s stake in the Nabucco pipeline, while renewed bid speculation also lifted United Utilities.

“Utilities as a defensive play are attractive at the moment. Not only have you got a good dividend yield, but you also have some M&A (merger and acquisition) appeal as well,” said Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar.