European shares dip, still poised for 12th consecutive monthly gain

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct * Market poised for 12th consecutive monthly gain * Holding above last week's low key for EuroSTOXX 50 By Toni Vorobyova LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Friday, hit by profit taking, but were still poised to end May with a record 12th consecutive monthly gain. Analysts said equities were likely to remain in demand a while longer, as long as economic data remained weak enough to justify continued stimulus from global central banks - the key driver of the past year's market gains. U.S. GDP growth data released on Thursday was below forecasts and new jobless benefit claims rose. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at 1,217.94 points at 1032 GMT. It has gained more than 1 percent in May so far, making it likely to extend the longest run of monthly gains in its 16-year history when it closes on Friday. The index is up 7 percent so far in 2013. "This is a classic pullback, there is no reason to believe that the whole move (up) is exhausted," said Christopher Potts, head of economics and strategy at CA Cheuvreux. The profit taking was broad-based, with all sectors in the STOXX Europe 600 in the red. Among individual stocks, Telecom Italia was one of the worst performers, off 4.3 percent after taking the first step to spin off its domestic fixed-line access network. "We do not see any industrial and/or financial rationale backing such a deal. We think the real drivers are politics and interest to keep under Italian control the fixed access network," analysts at UBS said in a note, reiterating a 'sell' rating on the stock. In the broader market, the focus was on U.S. data, including sentiment and inflation indicators, for clues on whether the world's biggest economy is strong enough to warrant an unwinding of quantitative easing - a prospect which has spooked equity investors in recent sessions. "I don't think (the Fed will taper bond-buying) ... until late this year, they want (to see) more data," said Peter Garnry, strategist at Saxo Bank. "I still think if we look in the medium term, the momentum in equities is still intact, valuations are still benign ... For this momentum to stop it would require some kind of a political or market hiccup in Europe." Backing the broadly positive longer-term view on equities, analysts at Citi told investors that they could no longer expect "a reasonable return" without investing in stocks. The euro zone blue chip index, the EuroSTOXX 50, was down 0.9 percent at 2,773.68 points. Analysts said it had solid support at last week's trough of 2,752.09. "If the current week ends below last week's low we will have two consecutive bearish key week reversals. If seen - get out!," technical strategists at SEB said in a note.