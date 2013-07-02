Fresenius slump knocks back European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.6 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.8 pct

* Fresenius slumps on proposed U.S. Medicare cuts

* Traders see European equities rangebound in Q3

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A share price slump at medical group Fresenius hit European equities on Tuesday, with traders expecting the near-term trend to remain negative.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which hit a 5-year high in late May, was down by 0.6 percent at 1,156.52 points in mid-session trading, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.8 percent to 2,602.92 points.

A 10 percent fall at Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) wiped the most points off the FTSEurofirst 300, as traders took fright at the possible impact of proposed cuts by the U.S. federal government to Medicare funding for dialysis centres.

“Although we believe that there is a good chance that this harsh suggestion will be dampened and the final outcome expected in November will be somewhat milder, there will be a significant negative impact on the FMC consensus estimates,” said DZ Bank analyst Sven Kuerten.

Trading volumes in Fresenius came in at 370 percent of their 90-day average amount, according to Reuters data, well above volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 which stood at just 23 percent of their 90-day average amount.

RANGEBOUND THIRD QUARTER?

European shares made a positive start to the third quarter on Monday, but the FTSEurofirst 300 remains some 8 percent off its 2013 peak of 1,258.09 points, which marked a five-year high.

Injections of liquidity and rate cuts by major central banks drove a global equity rally at the start of 2013, by hitting returns on bonds and pushing investors over to the better returns on offer from equities.

However, that rally came to a halt last month after the U.S. Federal Reserve laid out its likely strategy for cutting the pace of economic stimulus measures that had contributed to the stock market rise.

Uncertainty over the timing and impact of this has led many traders to sell shares to cash in on the market rally so far, with the FTSEurofirst 300 up 2 percent since the start of 2013.

Several traders said they expected European equity markets to be stuck in a tight range in the third quarter before resuming an upwards trajectory towards the end of 2013.

“We’re range-bound,” said Andreas Clenow, hedge fund trader and principal of ACIES Asset Management. “The longer trend is still up, but the medium trend is still down for European equities.” (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Stephen Nisbet)