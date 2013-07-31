Employment recovery props up European shares

* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.2 pct

* German and Italy employment recovery nudges up markets

* AB Inbev and Bayer rise after results

* Traders avoid taking big positions ahead of Fed meeting

* European equities to continue to rise slowly -ACIES

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses after better employment data in the euro zone, while robust earnings from leading companies also boosted sentiment.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.1 percent at 1,206.78 points in mid-session trade, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced by 0.2 percent to 2,763.34 points.

However, volumes were relatively thin, with many traders holding off from adding on big equity positions ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later which might give more clues on the Fed’s future monetary policy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is on course to record its best monthly gain since June 2012, having rebounded nearly 10 percent from a low of 1,111.11 points over this month.

Europe is still fighting to recover from the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, and investors welcomed data that showed the number of people unemployed in the euro zone fell for the first time in more than two years in June. Germany and Italy are also registering signs of an improvement in their jobs market.

“The picture has got better as both German and Italian employment data showed a welcome improvement,” said IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

AB INBEV AND BAYER RISE

The European second-quarter earnings season has been mixed so far, with profit warnings last week from engineer Siemens and chemicals group BASF contrasting with better results elsewhere.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, out of the companies on the pan-European STOXX 600 index to have so far reported earnings, 58 percent have beaten or met market forecasts, while 42 percent of them have missed forecasts.

On Wednesday, drinks group AB Inbev surged 7.5 percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 leaderboard after posting higher profits.

Bayer also rose 3.6 percent after stronger-than-expected new drug sales, with AB Inbev and Bayer adding the most points to the FTSEurofirst 300.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index hit a 5-year high in late May but has since slipped from those peaks due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will gradually scale back economic stimulus measures that had driven much of that rally.

Nevertheless, Andreas Clenow - hedge fund trader and principal of ACIES Asset Management - expected European equity markets to continue to rise slowly, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index still up around 7 percent since the start of 2013.

“I am generally ‘long’ equities and ‘short’ bonds,” he said.