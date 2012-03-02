FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares fall, bunds up on Spanish deficit
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

European shares fall, bunds up on Spanish deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative and safehaven German bonds extended gains on Friday, after Spain signalled it will aim for a higher deficit this year than previously agreed with the European Union.

“It’s to do with the Spanish deficit target,” said Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Spain will base its 2012 budget on a deficit target of 5.8 percent of gross domestic product, which is a softer goal than the official EU-agreed objective of 4.4 percent.

At 1216 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,085.86 points.

German debt futures extended earlier gains to hit a session high of 139.82, up 52 ticks on the day.

“It seems investors are just waiting for excuses for a correction,” a German trader said.

