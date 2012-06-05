FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares turn negative
June 5, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

European shares turn negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - European equity markets erased earlier gains to turn negative on Tuesday, with investor expectations of imminent global policy action wavering and technical charts printing a bearish pattern.

The Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.4 percent by 0850 GMT at 2,069.80 points.

“We are in a political environment where the debt crisis, the Greek situation is pushing down the market,” said Oliver Roth, head trader at Close Brothers Seydler.

“I think it’s a miracle that we are still kind of stable.”

