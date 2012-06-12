European shares turn negative, cyclicals weigh

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative on Tuesday, led by cyclical stocks like financials and miners, as details of the Spanish bank bailout plan and nervousness ahead of Greek elections prompted investors to cut their exposure to risk assets.

At 0822 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.2 percent at 981.61 points. Banks were down 1.1 percent.

Initial euphoria over Spain’s weekend deal dissipated as investors feared the bailout-related payments could come ahead of regular government debt in the queue for repayment, adding to its high borrowing costs.