European shares turn negative, growth concerns weigh
November 9, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

European shares turn negative, growth concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative on Friday, led lower by growth-linked stocks as mounting concerns about a U.S fiscal crisis that could threaten growth in the world’s biggest economy continued to weigh on sentiment.

Adding to that gloom were worries about Greece as it inches towards securing its next tranche of international aid.

At 0840 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,096.74 points, recording a third straight day of losses.

European insurers fell 0.9 percent, while miners fell 0.7 percent.

