European shares turn negative

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Friday, as investors locked in profits ahead of the weekend following a rally to 18-month highs.

At 1316 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,133.72 points.

“I think for the markets to be down in Europe today is probably a fairly good guide that they’re a little bit tired and they’ve had a good run and they’re just beginning to see a little bit of profit-taking from the high levels,” Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said. (Reporting By Simon Jessop and Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)