FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares turn negative, led lower by banks
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

European shares turn negative, led lower by banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative in mid-session trade on Tuesday, led by a sharp sell-off in banks after the European Commission said large depositors could be bailed-in for future bank rescues, as they were in Cyprus.

“In the Commission’s proposal, which is under discussion, it is not excluded that deposits over 100,000 euros ($128,800) could be instruments eligible for bail-in,” spokeswoman Chantal Hughes told a regular briefing.

“It is a possibility.”

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,184.78 points , while the EuroSTOXX 50 shed 0.5 percent and the Euro STOXX bank index fell 1.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.