FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares turn negative after U.S. data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

European shares turn negative after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds news on Morgan Stanley results)

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - European shares turned lower on Thursday, led by financials, as yet more weak U.S. data heightened growth concerns and left a leading index on course to chalk up a fifth straight day of losses.

At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,146.74 points. U.S. indexes were even worse off, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.4 percent.

The rate of growth in factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in April, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to a batch of recent soft data from the world’s biggest economy.

Banks led sectoral fallers across the region, down 1 percent, with several traders citing results from leading U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley, down 4.5 percent, as a trigger.

Among the worst hit among the European sector was French lender Societe Generale, down 4 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop and David Brett; editing by Alistair Smout)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.