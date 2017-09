LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares pared gains on Friday as the index hit technical resistance around the 1,156 level, with trading expected to be subdued as investors avoid making large bets at the end of a volatile quarter.

By 0838 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1.30 points, or 0.1 percent, at 1,156.12.

The FTSEurofirst 300 hit a technical resistance at around 1,156 points, corresponding to its 200-day moving average.