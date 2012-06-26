European shares briefly turn negative, led by autos

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Tuesday, erasing gains made earlier in the day, led by autos stocks and weighed by concerns over the debt outlook for Spain.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.05 points to 986.36 points, having at one stage risen by as much as 3.98 points.

The market edged lower after a Spanish bill auction met with falling demand from the country’s struggling banks, although the result had largely been expected and 10-year bond yields were little changed.