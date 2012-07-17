European shares turn negative after Bernanke testimony

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative in choppy trading on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few new clues about another round of stimulus measures to support the economy.

He told the Senate Banking Committee that the recovery was being held back by tighter financial conditions due to Europe’s debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.1 percent at 1,042.75 points after rising to a high of 1,047.16 points earlier in the session.