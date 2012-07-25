FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares track Wall Street into red
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

European shares track Wall Street into red

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative in thin, volatile trade on Wednesday, tracking a fall on U.S. indexes after weak home sales data and disappointing revenue from iPhone-maker Apple.

U.S. single-family home sales dropped by the most in more than a year to all-time low and revenues from Apple disappointed as a sagging European economy and a pause in iPhone sales ahead of a new version saw revenues slip from the previous quarter.

“U.S. new home sales printed as the lowest on record, UK and German data were weak and the euro zone debt drama remains,” Ishaq Siddiqi, a market strategist at ETX Capital said.

“The push up earlier on ... could never be sustainable”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 1,016.07 points at 1500 GMT, after hitting a morning high of 1,023.74 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.