European shares turn red again as Spain, Italy retreat

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - European equities dipped back into the red in choppy trade on Tuesday, with Spanish and Italian bourses reversing earlier sharp gains and catching up with a more cautious mood in the bond market where peripheral yields rebounded.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,084.23 points by 0952 GMT, retreating from a fresh four-month high of 1,092.54 set earlier in the session. The Spanish IBEX was flat, while Italy dropped 0.3 percent.

“We think it is better to hedge risk at the moment because anyone hoping for a (bazooka) solution to Europe’s debt crisis anytime soon is likely to be disappointed,” Nicola Marinelli, fund manager at Glendevon King Asset Management, said, adding he has been taking profits as markets have been rising due to the uncertain outlook.

On the 30-minute chart, the Euro STOXX 50 broke below an upward trendline started on Aug 3, sending an intraday negative technical signal.