European shares turn negative after U.S. data
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
#Switzerland Market Report
May 16, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

European shares turn negative after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - European shares turned negative in late trade on Thursday, pressured by downbeat data from the United States, including a jump in jobless claims and a drop in housing starts.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.2 percent at 1,243.49 by 1240 GMT, having traded at 1,247.57, a session high, just prior to the data. S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average futures also turned lower.

Data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits climbed last week at the fastest pace in six months, while ground-breaking for new U.S. homes plummeted more than expected in April. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
