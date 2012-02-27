Europe shares fall; autos down on oil price worries

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - European shares fell early on Monday, as investors worried about high oil prices affecting company earnings and global growth, and as the Group of 20 countries said Europe must commit more money to fight the debt crisis before seeking their help.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,072.64 points.

Crude oil has hit record highs in euro terms in recent days, sparking worries aboout global growth prospects.

“The oil price is very definitely in focus. And the threat of world recession would unsettle equities. The industrials may suffer,” said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

The auto sector, a strong performer in 2012, fell 1.6 percent.