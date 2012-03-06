Growth concerns hit European shares; autos slip

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early deals on Tuesday as fresh concerns about economic growth in Europe and China, the world’s biggest metals consumer, prompted investors to scale back their risk exposure.

At 0813 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,075.98 points. Automobile shares, down 1.4 percent, were the biggest losers, led lower by a 5.7 percent fall in PSA Peugeot Citroen after it announced the terms for a capital hike.

“Latest macroeconomic figures from the euro zone, especially at a time when the ECB’s major liquidity operations are over, have raised concerns of a recession and disappointed markets. On top of that, China has downgraded its growth forecast,” Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities in Brussels, said.

“Investors should look for defensive companies that have high dividend yields. Pharmaceutical companies look attractive in the current environment, while the oil sector offers a very good hedge against what’s happening in Iran.”