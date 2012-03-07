FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge up from one-month troughs
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 6 years

European shares edge up from one-month troughs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Wednesday, with the previous session’s steep sell-off to one-month lows tempting in fresh investors with bets that Greece will muddle through its debt woes and global growth will hold up relatively well.

By 0810 GMT, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 was up 0.2 percent at 1,053.92 points, after a drop of 2.6 percent the previous session - its biggest daily fall in nearly four months.

“We are seeing this as a natural consolidation and a small profit taking ... We think there is so much at stake, so eventually the (Greek) deal will go through, but we expect volatility for the next couple of days,” Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank, said.

“Fundamentally we still think that equities are one of the cheaper asset classes, compared to bonds, and we still think the economy will continue to expands in the U.S.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.