FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares climb fifth day in a row
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

Europe shares climb fifth day in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - European stocks rose early on Monday, climbing for a fifth straight session and tracking gains on Wall Street following upbeat earnings, while a milder-than-expected fall in Spain’s GDP eased worries over the country’s finances.

At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,053.63 points, while Spain’s IBEX was 0.4 percent higher.

Data showed on Monday that Spain’s gross domestic product shrank 0.3 percent in January to March on a quarterly basis, beating economists’ forecasts.

However, the data still shows the country slipping into another recession, which will not improve the country’s finances, Michael Hewson, senior market analyst at CMC Markets, said.

“Given continued rises in unemployment and a crashing economy, Spanish ministers may be faced with no other choice but to accept some form of bailout whether they like it or not,” he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.