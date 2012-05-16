FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares sharply lower on Greek worries
May 16, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

European shares sharply lower on Greek worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Wednesday, in a broad-based sell-off, as concerns surrounding Greece sapped investor appetite for risk, with strategists seeing value in more defensive sectors.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1 percent to 988.00 by 0713 GMT, having dropped 0.7 percent on Tuesday after Greek politicians failed to put together a ruling coalition, paving the way for a new election and ramping up concern over what would happen if it leaves the euro zone.

Spain’s IBEX 35 fell 1.8 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB weakened by 1.7 percent.

“Still we’re in this risk-off correction phase and at this moment I do not really see what’s going to take us out of it, so I would continue to be very cautious,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

“If you have to invest in equities at all, continue to stick to more defensive stocks,” he said, pointing to the utilities, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and food & beverage sectors, which have good cashflow generation and stronger balance sheets.

