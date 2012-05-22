FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares extend recovery ahead of EU summit
May 22, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

European shares extend recovery ahead of EU summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - European stocks rose early on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s tentative recovery from a two-month slump as expectation of new measures to fight the euro zone debt crisis and reports about Chinese infrastructure investments boosted sentiment.

At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 984.29 points, with miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton leading the gains, up 2.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively.

Traders said they were cutting short positions and starting to buy a number of battered stocks ahead of an informal meeting of European leaders on Wednesday, at which EU leaders could agree further measures to fight the debt crisis and boost growth.

“Although Greek problems aren’t resolved and worries over other troubled euro zone countries are still around, it seems sellers might have capitulated last week, which is triggering a rebound,” said Guillaume Dumans, derivatives trader and co-head of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

