Bargain hunters and aid hopes lift Europe shares

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - European shares rose for a second day on Friday after stinging losses earlier in the week, as bargain hunters stepped in to buy stocks that had fallen sharply on concerns about the global economy and Europe’s debt problems.

Rising speculation that European authorities could soon initiate new aid measures also boosted stock markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.6 percent at 988.33 points by 0740 GMT, adding to a 1.1 percent gain on Thursday. Germany’s DAX rose around 1 percent while France’s CAC-40 advanced by 0.7 percent, and the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also rose 0.7 percent.

Persistent fears that Greece may have to leave the euro zone had pushed the FTSEurofirst 300 index to a five-month low of 964.66 points earlier this month, and traders have used the recent heavy falls to buy stocks on the cheap.

“I‘m not taking big positions but at some point you have to step in,” said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

Valahu said he bought some shares in Italian utility Enel and oil major Eni on Thursday, although he was continuing to steer clear of the financial sector, despite a rebound in European banking shares.

“The periphery European markets have been taken down so far that you’re starting to see some value in stocks,” he said.

HOPES OF NEW ECB AID MEASURES

However, investors cautioned that any rally in European equities markets could be short-lived, due to lingering fears over Greece. The country holds elections next month after voters rejected austerity measures imposed on it during an earlier bailout deal with the EU and IMF.

Some traders have said that fears that Greece will be forced out of the euro zone currency bloc, which in turn would disrupt world markets and hit other European economies, will cause European authorities to step in with new aid measures.

Credit Agricole said in a research note that the European Central Bank (ECB) could announce new stimulus measures next month, such as another round of emergency funding for banks in the region.

“We expect the ECB to make a move on June 6,” it said.

Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier & Cie, said his firm had cut its European equities exposure earlier this year but was considering stepping back into the sector after the sharp declines in stock markets this month.

“Markets in Europe are coming close to rock bottom valuations,” he said.