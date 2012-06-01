FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady, any gains seen limited
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 7:18 AM / in 5 years

European shares steady, any gains seen limited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Friday although traders said that lingering fears over the economies of Greece and Spain, which caused major markets to suffer their worst monthly loss in May since last August, would limit any gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.1 percent at 973.97 points by 0710 GMT. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose by 0.4 percent, France’s CAC-40 advanced by 0.2 percent although Germany’s DAX fell 0.3 percent.

Traders said European equities markets were helped by the fact that the U.S stock market rallied back from session lows on Thursday, on talk of new plans by European authorities to help Spain.

“The U.S managed to rally back. Anything that’s good at the moment, we’ll take it,” said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

Adrian Redmond, a senior trader at London-based firm JN Financial, felt markets would fall back later on.

“I‘m pretty bearish. I‘m not convinced we’re going to hold these levels. I think we could go a lot lower,” said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

