European shares extend sell-off

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - European shares extended their losses on Monday after a raft of grim economic data the previous week threw growth worries into sharp focus, adding to simmering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

The EuroSTOXX 50 was down 0.7 percent at 2,054.53 by 0710 GMT, having slid on Friday after a dismal U.S. jobs report capped a week of soft economic data from China and growing problems in Europe as Spain’s bank crisis deepened.

“We have had some negative news coming from China and the U.S. and at the same time coming from Europe we have had, I would say, no news in terms of new decisions. But it is a kind of over-reaction (the market’s drop),” Etienne de Callatay, who sits on the board of Degroof Fund Management Company, said.

“We know that there are some possible triggers for a rebound, be it in Greece on June 17 (at the elections), or some other kind of decision at the European level, be it euro bonds... or something else. We know there are triggers. We know that ammunition is not exhausted,” he said.