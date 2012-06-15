Gains in financial stocks push up European equities

* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.5 percent in early trade

* Financials stocks lead market rally

* Hopes that central banks deal with any Greek vote fallout

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Friday as financial stocks rose on expectations of new central bank measures to deal with the risk of a Greek exit from the euro zone.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at 987.46 points by 0745 GMT. Germany’s DAX was up 0.9 percent, while France’s CAC-40 index rose 1 percent.

Investors are wary ahead of elections in Greece on June 17, which could determine the future of the debt-ridden country in the euro zone currency bloc.

Officials from G20 nations told Reuters on Thursday that central banks were ready to take steps to stabilise financial markets, if needed, by providing liquidity and preventing any credit squeeze after Sunday’s election.

The signal that world authorities were ready to take steps to prevent any worsening of Europe’s debt crisis supported European financial shares on Friday, which have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to their exposure to Greece.

The STOXX 600 European bank index rose 1.6 percent, while the European insurance index gained by 1.3 percent.

However, Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said he would be tempted to sell off shares later on Friday, in order to minimise any hits to portfolios in case of any unforeseen outcomes from the Greek election.

“If you’re already in the rally, you should use the rally to start closing out your positions to reduce the risk ahead of Sunday,” he said.

JN Financial trader James Fogden also said the European equities market rally could peter out later in the day, with an expiry of options contracts due at 1000 GMT also likely to make the trading session a volatile one.

“We could see a bit of a pull-back later,” he said.

The FTSEurofirst has been within a tight trading range between 970 and 990 points established in early May, and traders said it was likely to remain in that range while uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis persisted.