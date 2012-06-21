European shares snap rally on Fed move, China data

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - European shares traded a touch lower early on Thursday as investors cashed in on a four-day rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of announcing a new round of quantitative easing and China unveiled more weak economic data.

The Fed extended a bond programme aimed at bringing down long-term borrowing costs and stimulating growth, a move the market had largely priced in, but held fire on the QE that some investors had been hoping for.

“The rally that we have seen recently has been built on QE expectations you are obviously going to see a degree of profit taking,” Ishaq Siddiqi, market strategist at ETX Capital, said.

“Yesterday we saw cyclcals taking more of a leg higher so we’re probably going to see a switch to the defensive side this time around, and the basic resources sector is going to take the hit on China (’s data).”

He added the only major catalyst for a possible rebound would be better-than-expected demand at an auction of Spanish debt on Thursday, where borrowing costs expected to hit a new euro era high.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.5 percent at 1,008.78 points after hitting its highest closing level since May 11 at 1,022.52 points on Wednesday.

Basic resources shares were the worst performers as they shed 2.2 percent after data from China, the world’s largest consumer of metals, showed factory sector contracting for an eighth straight month in June.