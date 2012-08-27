FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares dip; all eyes on central banks
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

European shares dip; all eyes on central banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - European stocks dipped in early trade on Monday as investors await confirmation from central banks of fresh stimulus measures to boost growth before committing further money into equities following the sharp rally of the past few weeks.

Trading volumes will be muted on Monday, however, as UK markets remain close for a public holiday.

At 0706 GMT, the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.4 percent at 2,424.16 points, although it managed to stay above a key support level, the long-term trendline formed by its 2011 and 2012 peaks.

“On the one hand, you have people awaiting confirmation that the Fed will act, while on the hand there are persistent rumours of Greece leaving from the euro zone,” Guillaume Dumans, co-head of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm that uses behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment.

“The two themes are at the forefront of investors’ minds, and our indicator this morning is neutral, so (the) best strategy today is to stay liquid and play intraday moves.”

Euro zone banks were amongst the biggest losers, with UniCredit down 1.1 percent and Societe Generale down 0.7 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.