FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain credit boost buoys European shares
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Spain credit boost buoys European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - European shares rose for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, led by Spanish banks and the broader financial sector after a decision by ratings agency Moody’s to retain Spain’s investment grade credit rating.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,114.44 points, while the euro zone Euro STOXX 50 rose 0.5 percent to 2,561.59 points. Euro zone banks, meanwhile, were up 1.4 percent.

Late on Tuesday, credit rating agency Moody’s affirmed Spain’s investment grade rating, assuaging widespread fears that it could cut it to junk status.

The move lifted the shares of major banks, which are heavily exposed to the euro zone debt crisis. Spain’s IBEX stock market rose 1.4 percent, outperforming regional peers, while Spanish bank Santander gained 3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.