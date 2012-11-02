FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares steady, hope for U.S. payrolls boost
November 2, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

European shares steady, hope for U.S. payrolls boost

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* FTSEurofirst 300 flat, EuroSTOXX 50 off 0.2 pct
    * U.S. data boosts expectations of strong jobs number
    * Alcatel down, Beiersdorf up in mixed earnings season

    By Toni Vorobyova
    LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - European equities steadied on
Friday, looking to the U.S. jobs report for reassurance on the
health of the world's biggest economy that might give key
indexes the momentum to test two-week highs.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at
1,109.70 points at 0835 GMT, while the EuroSTOXX 50 index of
euro zone blue chips edged 0.2 percent lower to 2,529.66 points,
off the previous session's intra-day high of 2,541.87.
    Expectations for a strong reading from the U.S. non-farm
payroll report - the last before next week's presidential
elections - were bolstered by a better than expected ADP private
sector employment report and ISM manufacturing index in the
previous session. 
    "The ADP figures were quite good ... and there is a rather
high likelihood that U.S. government did not lay off staff this
month as well, and that would be good for non-farm payrolls,"
said Peter Garnry, equity strategist at Saxo Bank.
    "If the non-farm payrolls are better than expected, I think
it could be a catalyst for the market to continue the momentum
from yesterday going into the weekend."
    A number above the 125,000 consensus could help the
EuroSTOXX 50 break out of the 165 point range of around 2,440 to
2,605 it has held to since mid-September.
    That followed a rally of more than 460 points in the two
previous months on a European Central Bank pledge to protect the
euro.
    "If the positive tone continues, we will have a new trading
signal if we have new highs compared to yesterday," said Petra
Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, forecasting that
EuroSTOXX 50 could test 2,600 by year-end.
    
    The economic health of the United States has become
increasingly key for European companies as the region stutters
due to the debt crisis. The third quarter earnings season has
underscored the divide, as companies with strong foreign
revenues outperform home-focused peers.
    A 15 percent drop in revenues in Europe pushed telecom
equipment market Alcatel towards a bigger than
expected third quarter loss, shaving 7.2 percent off the share
price on Friday.
    Skincare manufacturer Beiersdorf rallied 6.6
percent after raising its 2012 outlook thanks to a strong
performance in emerging markets. 
    With the third quarter earnings season half way through, 44
percent of companies in developed Europe have missed forecasts
and the remainder are expected to undershoot by on average 1.6
percent, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

