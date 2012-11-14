FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares ease as euro zone crisis back in focus
November 14, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

European shares ease as euro zone crisis back in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European stocks eased on Wednesday, failing to hold the previous day’s gains as anti-austerity strikes across southern Europe and a lack of resolution on Greek debt put the euro zone crisis back in the spotlight.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,096.06 points by 0809 GMT, eating away at Tuesday’s 0.4 percent rise which was its first daily gain in four sessions.

“The failure to sustain any momentum to the upside suggests there is a buyers’ strike and they are staying on the sidelines, waiting for a resolution either in Greece or in the U.S.,” said Ioan Smith, strategist at Knight Capital.

