FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge up, back towards 18-month peaks
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 8:10 AM / in 5 years

European shares edge up, back towards 18-month peaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European shares edged up in early deals on Friday, with many traders expecting equity markets to gain ground before the year-end on prospects of a deal in U.S. budget talks.

Fresh signs of economic growth in China also improved sentiment towards equities.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to 1,136.06 points, pushing the index back towards an 18-month high of 1,141.32 points hit earlier this week.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index also advanced by 0.1 percent to 2,630.33 points.

“Every minor dip is bought up pretty quickly afterwards,” said Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour.

“I can’t really see any big sell-off between now and the end of the year. I expect the markets to continue to grind higher,” he added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.