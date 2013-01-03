FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares edge higher, retailer Next shines
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 3, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

European shares edge higher, retailer Next shines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday, with Next among the top risers after the British retailer nudged up its full-year profit forecast.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.3 percent at 1,160.43 by 0814 GMT, having risen 2.1 percent in the previous session on relief over a last-minute deal in the United States to prevent huge tax hikes and spending cuts that would have pushed the world’s largest economy into recession.

“In the short-term I think there is not too much bad news coming out; I think most of the hurdles... like the fiscal cliff have been cleared so I think the markets will be fairly positive for the next couple of weeks,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

Next advanced 3.7 percent after kicking off the post Christmas UK retail reporting season by saying it expected a year to end-Jan. 2013 pretax profit of 611-625 million pounds against previous guidance of 590-620 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.