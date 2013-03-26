FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares regain some poise, quarter-end eyed
March 26, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 5 years ago

European shares regain some poise, quarter-end eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Tuesday, with some investors using the previous sessions’ steep sell-off to buy back into the market, but uncertainties about the broader implications of the Cyprus bailout kept a lid on any gains.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was flat at 1,186.48 points by 0814 GMT .

“We hooked masses of selling yesterday afternoon, but in the absence of a ‘bad news chaser’, now we can have the quarter-end rally, so watch those new shorts being squeezed,” said Justin Haque, broker at Hobart Capital Markets.

