European shares inch higher ahead of PMI data
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

European shares inch higher ahead of PMI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher in early trade on Tuesday, although gains were capped by lingering worries about the Cyprus bailout, with investors braced for manufacturing data expected to paint a bleak picture of the region’s economy.

At 0708 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.17 percent at 1,190.89 points, following a long holiday weekend.

Investors were worried about the impact from Cyprus’s bailout after the country’s central bank said over the weekend that major depositors in Bank of Cyprus will lose around 60 percent of savings over 100,000 euros, more than initially expected.

“The way the European Union managed the Cypriot crisis has been a disaster, and confidence might take time to come back, so investors will remain cautious for a while,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

“We’re buying futures to catch a potential rise, but we’re not adding stocks to portfolios at this point.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
