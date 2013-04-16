Europe shares fall for 3rd day in a row; ZEW eyed

PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - European shares fell early on Tuesday, retreating for the third consecutive session, mirroring a sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks and commodity prices as mounting worries over the pace of global growth rattle investors.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,169.47 points, after losing 1.5 percent in the past two sessions.

U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday in heavy volume, with the S&P 500 Index losing 2.3 percent while gold suffered its worst two-day sell-off in 30 years.

The recent concerns about global economic growth could be heightened by Germany’s ZEW economic sentiment survey, due at 0900 GMT. The survey is expected to come in at 42.0, sharply down from 48.5 for the previous month.

On the corporate side, luxury goods maker LVMH was the biggest loser among European blue chips, down 2.9 percent after posting mixed quarterly sales.

Despite the market’s retreat however, Talence Gestion fund manager Alexandre Le Drogoff said major European indexes were showing signs of resilience.

“This isn’t too bad considering the drop on Wall Street last night and the sell-off in commodities. U.S. futures are already rebounding. European indexes are testing major support levels right now. As long as the support levels hold, the long-term trend is intact.”