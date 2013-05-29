FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares halt two-day rally; Peugeot drops
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Europe shares halt two-day rally; Peugeot drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - European shares fell early on Wednesday, with a blue-chip index slipping from a near-two year high hit in the previous session, although the recent rally was seen as intact.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,240.94 points. The euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.6 percent at 2,820.28 points, retreating from July 2011 levels hit on Tuesday.

“In terms of technical analysis, this week’s surge means that we’re in for another positive wave, at least until the end of next week,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

“At that point, U.S. jobs data, which is the only clear barometre for the Fed’s quantitative easing programme, will set the tone, and it will probably be time to book profit.”

French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen dropped 4.5 percent, falling after a report saying the French automaker is considering a new capital increase after burning through 2.5 billion euros in cash in the past year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.