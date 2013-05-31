FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares succumb to month-end profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

European shares succumb to month-end profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - European shares opened slightly lower on Friday, with profit-taking expected to keep trade jittery on the last day of May, but with a key index still on track for its 12th consecutive monthly gain.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,226.30 points at 0703 GMT, heading for a monthly gain of 2 percent despite steep falls earlier this week.

“On balance, I think we are stabilising now,” said Peter Garnry, strategist at Saxo Bank.

“I still think if we look in the medium term, the momentum in equities is still in tact, valuations are still benign and there is still an interest to get exposure to equities. For this momentum to stop it would require some kind of a political or market hiccup in Europe.”

Investors awaited the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s May consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT on Friday, as well as personal income and consumption data, due at 1230 GMT, and the Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.