Europe shares hit 1-month low after China data

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - European shares dropped early on Monday, with a key index hitting a one-month low, mirroring a sell-off in U.S. stocks and after poor Chinese manufacturing data.

Pharmaceutical shares were among the biggest losers, with Sanofi down 1.5 percent after pulling the plug on two late-stage drugs following tests that showed both treatments failed to meet their main goal.

At 0703 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.7 percent at 1,208.14 points, a level not seen since early May.

The benchmark broke below a key support level at 1,214.52, representing the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rally from mid-April to mid-May, and was falling towards its 50-day moving average, at 1,204.

“In the short term, the risk is to see indexes retrace up to 50 percent of the rally and test their 50-day moving averages, so the pull-back is not over yet,” Aurel BGC technical analyst Gerard Sagnier said.

“But the medium- and long-term momentum is still positive, which means this retreat is a buying opportunity.”

U.S. shares sank in late trade on Friday, with the S&P 500 losing 1.4 percent, as investors cashed in recent lofty gains on the last session of the month, wary about this week’s all-important U.S. jobs data - the main barometre for the Federal Reserve’s quantitative easing programme.